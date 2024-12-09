Centiva Capital LP Invests $441,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,290,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $59.55 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

