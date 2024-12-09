Centiva Capital LP Invests $489,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $117.11 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

