Centiva Capital LP Invests $497,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,683,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 40,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,968.64. The trade was a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $78.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

