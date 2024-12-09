Centiva Capital LP Makes New $489,000 Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 107.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $157.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $129.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

