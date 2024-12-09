Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 267.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 47.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 50,918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

CALM opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

