Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 80.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.83.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 23.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Palermo, Jr. sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $215,272.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,009.03. This trade represents a 17.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

