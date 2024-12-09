Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,983,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,882,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PRKS opened at $59.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. United Parks & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRKS. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Insider Activity

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

