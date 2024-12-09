Centiva Capital LP Purchases 17,312 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 863.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Constellium SE has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.