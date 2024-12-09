Centiva Capital LP Purchases 21,143 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Playtika by 885.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 73,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $626,894.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,065,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,208,614.25. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 386,463 shares of company stock worth $3,285,905 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

