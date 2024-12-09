Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after buying an additional 233,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SJW Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

