Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $126.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

