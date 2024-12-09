Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,524 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 12.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 172,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,001.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Masco by 4,028.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 195,931 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

