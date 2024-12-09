Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares in the company, valued at $581,591.16. The trade was a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,355.24. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $77.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.