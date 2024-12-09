Centiva Capital LP Sells 644 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Koppers worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $729.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.80 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,691.68. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $131,003.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,087.96. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $544,164. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Singular Research raised Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

