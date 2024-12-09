Centiva Capital LP Sells 9,330 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 545,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $10.76 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

