Centiva Capital LP Takes $445,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 54,478 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 316.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 173,810 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTE opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
