Centiva Capital LP Takes $463,000 Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $96.98.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

