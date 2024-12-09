Centiva Capital LP Takes $472,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

