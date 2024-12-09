Centiva Capital LP Takes $502,000 Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $50,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,608.96. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $12.10 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $211.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

