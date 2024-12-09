Centiva Capital LP Takes $505,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $325.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.12 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

