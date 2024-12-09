Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $13,119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of ARDT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health Partners
Ardent Health Partners Profile
Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Health Partners
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.