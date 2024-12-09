Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $13,119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARDT opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDT shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.