Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,158 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Groupon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 75,051 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Groupon by 112.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Groupon Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. Groupon had a return on equity of 91.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.