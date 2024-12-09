Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,369 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,405,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 391,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $2,608,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.