Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $176.48 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

