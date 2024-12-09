Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,827 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Confluent by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,784. The trade was a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,988,982.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,160,879.36. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,069,108 shares of company stock worth $116,165,158 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

