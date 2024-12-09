Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Sells $5,009,752.95 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Owens sold 49,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $5,009,752.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,635.71. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $101.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.78%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,305,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 949,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 569,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 137,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

