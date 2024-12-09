Daniel Brennan Sells 19,676 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$107.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.49. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$44.29 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$114.42.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

