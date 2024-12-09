DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,782.17. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.