Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

