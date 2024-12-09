Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,403,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,744 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $37,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 805,128 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 26.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 462,317 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 57.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 297,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.8 %

ECVT opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $939.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

