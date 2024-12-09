Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EW opened at $71.53 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.