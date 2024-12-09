Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 311.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,123.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 529.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

EXPD opened at $119.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

