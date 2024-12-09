Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,347 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIHL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 577,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIHL opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

