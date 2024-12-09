Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,619 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $61.00 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.