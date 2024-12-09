Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Flex were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $38.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

