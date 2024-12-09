Fmr LLC Buys 1,842,991 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842,991 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $36,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 261.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

