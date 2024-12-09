Fmr LLC Buys 68,881 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $38,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

