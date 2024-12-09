Fmr LLC Increases Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 548,777 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,753.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 613,514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,279,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,492,000 after acquiring an additional 480,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 62.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 286,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DK opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.22. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.