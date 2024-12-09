Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

