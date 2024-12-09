Franklin Wireless Corp. Holds Annual Meeting; Unveils Results of Stockholder Votes

Franklin Wireless Corp. recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 4, 2024, in San Diego, California. At the meeting, shareholders, represented either in person or by proxy, gathered to vote on critical proposals put forth by the company. Only stockholders of record as of September 25, 2024, were eligible to partake in the voting process.

The key matters brought before the shareholders included the election of five directors to remain in office until the forthcoming annual shareholder meeting and the election of their successors. Additionally, there was a proposal for the ratification of Simon & Edward, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

In terms of the election of Directors, the shareholders cast their votes as follows:– OC Kim received 5,347,763 votes ‘For’, 902,734 votes ‘Withheld’, and 2,008 abstentions.– Gary Nelson garnered 5,063,852 votes ‘For’, 1,186,645 votes ‘Withheld’, and 2,008 abstentions.– Kristina Kim secured 5,240,519 votes ‘For’, 1,009,978 votes ‘Withheld’, and 2,008 abstentions.– Johnathan Chee obtained 5,178,829 votes ‘For’, 1,071,667 votes ‘Withheld’, and 2,008 abstentions.– Heidy Chow acquired 5,199,618 votes ‘For’, 1,050,878 votes ‘Withheld’, and 2,008 abstentions.

Regarding the ratification of Simon & Edward, LLP as the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the 2024 fiscal year, the outcome was as follows:

– 6,249,434 votes ‘For’, 1,065 votes ‘Against’, and 2,006 abstentions.

The results of these votes indicate a clear mandate from the stockholders in support of the proposed measures. Through a transparent and democratic process, Franklin Wireless Corp. aims to reinforce its commitment to effective corporate governance and shareholder interests.

