Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Decreased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Frontdoor worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after buying an additional 740,711 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 112.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 23.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 173,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

