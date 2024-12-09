FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $198.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

