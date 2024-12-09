Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $76,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

