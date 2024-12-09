George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$2,249,513.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.72, for a total value of C$1,108,589.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12.
- On Monday, September 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total value of C$1,107,420.50.
Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$234.44 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$155.49 and a 12-month high of C$237.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$213.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
