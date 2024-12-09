George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$2,249,513.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.95, for a total value of C$2,249,513.00.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.72, for a total value of C$1,108,589.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Richard Dufresne sold 4,400 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.89, for a total value of C$998,326.12.

On Monday, September 9th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$221.48, for a total value of C$1,107,420.50.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$234.44 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$155.49 and a 12-month high of C$237.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$213.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.58.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

