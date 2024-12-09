Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Sells A$39,970,000.00 in Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Adams sold 7,000,000 shares of Hansen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.71 ($3.66), for a total value of A$39,970,000.00 ($25,621,794.87).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hansen Technologies Company Profile

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

