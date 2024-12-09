HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HashiCorp worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. This represents a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,566.56. This trade represents a 33.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,382,858. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

HCP opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.21.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

