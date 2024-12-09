Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Position Reduced by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,240 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE HL opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

