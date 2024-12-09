HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 30.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 599,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,871,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This represents a 23.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $211.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.21. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.97%.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.32.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

