HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 112,110 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 186.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,462,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $49.25 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

