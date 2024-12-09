HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,979 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 964,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

